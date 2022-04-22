Friday thunderstorms might be to blame for power outages at DeKalb businesses: fire chief

DeKALB - Friday afternoon thunderstorms may have been the cause of a brief power outage in several DeKalb businesses along Sycamore Road, confirmed DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas.

It was a rainy Friday as isolated storms continued to move through northern Illinois in the afternoon, with lightning and small hail possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Several businesses in a DeKalb shopping center along Sycamore Road which include Planet Fitness, ALDI, T.J. Maxx, Hobby Lobby and PetSmart reported power outages also.

“I’m not exactly sure if lightening caused a problem, they had an air handler go bad,” said Thomas. “It triggered an alarm and it gave us an order so we upgraded the alarm and then quickly figured it out and got everyone back in service.”

T.J. Maxx will remain closed for the rest of the day, confirmed store employees when reached Friday. Hobby Lobby and PetSmart will reopen Friday, said store employees. Representatives for ALDI and Planet Fitness could not be immediately reached for comment.



