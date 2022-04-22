DeKalb community members ‘Take Back the Night’ for sexual assault awareness

DeKALB – Community members held signs and chanted while marching downtown Tuesday for sexual assault awareness during Take Back the Night.

The event was held at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. Take Back the Night is held annually in April in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The event featured a march through downtown DeKalb, a performance by Maria Boynton of “Over It” by V from “The Vagina Monologues,” and survivors sharing testimony of their experiences.

Take Back the Night is hosted by Safe Passage, DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center. The nonprofit organization provides a wide range of services to survivors and their loved ones including shelter, counseling, advocacy and more.

Hayley Garcia, Safe Passage’s sexual assault program manager, said that the event has multiple purposes.

“It’s held to bring awareness to the sexual violence in our community, to promote ally-ship and to provide support for sexual assault survivors,” Garcia said. “Sexual assault is prevalent in our community, all genders, all ages, all sexual orientations. Sexual violence does not discriminate.”

Garcia said she hopes the event will let sexual assault survivors know they are not alone.

“I hope people feel empowered, encouraged and supported,” Garcia said. “They don’t have to suffer in silence. They don’t have to be alone. There are many people, many of them here tonight, that are here to help and support them.”

If you are a victim of dating or domestic violence, sexual abuse or assault call Safe Passage’s hotline, 815-756-5228, or text 815-393-1995. All services are free and confidential.

For information about Safe Passage, view the nonprofit’s website.