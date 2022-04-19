Mental health nonprofit sets auditions for story-telling event

DeKALB – This Is My Brave Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, is coming to the Egyptian Theatre this fall. This is Illinois’ only This Is My Brave event.

TIMB DeKalb will host auditions for the performance on April 27, April 30 and May 1. The show seeks local people who live every day with the challenges of mental health or addiction, telling their stories through spoken word, poetry, music, dance and more. Caregivers and loved ones are also encouraged to audition. Pieces should be limited to five minutes.

This Is My Brave celebrates the power of speaking one’s truth and teaches the public that people can live and thrive with mental illness. The DeKalb performance is meant to spark conversations, empower people who recognize themselves in performers’ stories, and break down the stigma around mental illness and addiction.

No performing experience is necessary. Performers must be 18 or older.

Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the DeKalb County Community Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

This Is My Brave was last in DeKalb with a moving and powerful show in 2019. That entire show can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyeBd0n4yg8.

This Is My Brave was co-founded in Virginia and debuted its first live show in 2014. Over the past six years, the nonprofit organization has hosted performances across the United States and in Australia.

To audition, register at https://bit.ly/dekalbauditions. For more information about This Is My Brave, visit www.ThisIsMyBrave.org or http://youtube.com/thisismybrave.