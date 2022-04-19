Inaugural NatureFest planned at Russell Woods

GENOA – Families are invited to spend a day in the woods on April 23.

University of Illinois Extension along with the DeKalb County Forest Preserve and the DeKalb County Soil and Water will host a free outdoor NatureFest from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 State Route 72 in Genoa.

This is a nature open house so visitors are welcome and come and go as it fits their schedule. In case of severe weather, the event will be held Sunday, April 24.

NatureFest marks the re-opening of the Natural Resource Education Center at Russell Woods.

For families with elementary age children, there will be up to 13 activity tables throughout the preserve. Check in at the registration table under the open air shelter or at NREC to pick up a NatureFest passport and map of the area. Each table will have a short hands-on learning activity and a volunteer to guide the experience and stamp the passports.