SANDWICH – The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St. in Sandwich, will hold its annual Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Open Door and after-school care at the church.

The church is accepting items for the sale. Adult clothing items will not be accepted, only children’s or baby clothing. Office hours for drop-off are 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays beginning April 18.

If you have any questions, call the church at 815-786-8595.