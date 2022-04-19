DeKalb Park District ready for summer campers

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District is accepting applications for its summer camp program for children, ages 3 to 15.

Families can chose to sign up week to week or for the full 11 weeks at a discounted rate.

Upcoming summer camps include:

Mini-Campers: This camp designed for ages 3 to 5 is held Monday through Friday. Half-day camp hours are from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with lunch included or from 12:45 to 5 p.m. with snack included. Full-day camp hours are from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camp will be held at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. The half-day fee is $90 per week or $915 for the full 11 weeks and the full-day fee is $171 per week or $1,750 for the full 11 weeks.

Camp Discover: One of DeKalb’s favorite summer camps for children ages 6 to 12. Every week at Camp Discover will offer games, craft activities, field trips, theme days, regular swim days at Hopkins Pool and other activities. Camp Discover will be offered from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Littlejohn Elementary School, 1121 School St., DeKalb. The fee is $171 per week or $1,750 for the full 11 weeks.

Adventure Teen Camp: This new teen camp is specifically designed for older campers age 13 to 15. Campers will be more mobile and explore DeKalb through small field trips, community outreach activities, and swimming opportunities. Campers will meet at Lions Park Shelter, 700 W. Taylor St., DeKalb. The fee is $171 per week or $1,750 for the full 11 weeks.

The DeKalb Park District will also offer week-long specialty camps from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the summer. The camps include All Sorts of Sports, June 6-10; DeKalb Explorers, July 11-15; Intro to Cheerleading, July 18-22; and Swing and Swim, July 25-29.

There also will be a five-day Summer Camp Spring Flash Sale for some extra summer savings for families. The sale will take place April 18-22. Families can sign up for Mini-Campers, Camp Discover or Adventure Teen Camp and receive 5% off weekly rates during the sale dates.

Camp starts Tuesday, May 31, and runs until Friday, Aug. 12, with a parent meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, to share more details.

For more information about summer camps, specialty camp rates, or to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/summer-camps or call 815-758-6663.