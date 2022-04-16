Hinckley Historical Society to host ‘hot fiddle’ performance

HINCKLEY – The community is invited to enjoy the foot-stomping music of Dennis Stroughmatt’s hot fiddle at 6 p.m. April 28 in the Community Building, 100 N. Maple St., Hinckley.

This fiddler from the Wabash River region of southeastern Illinois will entertain with stories of southern Illinois fiddler “Pappy” Wade Ray, and country-and-western swing music from old time radio’s barn dance programs.

The free program is sponsored by the Hinckley Historical Society, the Hinckley Public Library and Illinois Humanities.

Stroughmatt, one of Illinois Humanities’ traveling entertainers, will lead audiences through the early years of old time radio and share how music brought America through difficult years. Since 1997, Illinois Humanities has invited various artists to share their expertise and enthusiasm with audiences throughout the state.