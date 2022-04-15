DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District to hold rain barrel sale

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a spring rain barrel sale to promote water conservation and watershed health in DeKalb County.

Orders for rain barrels will be taken until April 22 and pickup day will be from 8 to 11 a.m. April 30 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

All rain barrels will be 55 gallons and cost $65. The rain barrels will include an informational pamphlet and a unique DeKalb County Watersheds decal for each order while supplies last. Available colors include blue, black, terra cotta and grey.

Order forms are available at swcdekalbil.org. If you have questions about the sale or need assistance, call Jeff Woodyatt at 815-756-3234, ext. 3.