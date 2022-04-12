DeKalb County Community Foundation scholarships available

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting online applications for the Renaissance Scholarship, the Spinoso Masters Scholarship and the Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Scholarship.

The deadline for all three scholarships is Wednesday, June 1. Interested applicants are encouraged to review the guidelines and scholarship criteria before applying at dekalbccf.org/scholarships.

The Renaissance Scholarship is available to students who have been part of the workforce and now seek an undergraduate degree. Recipients will receive a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable for up to three years.

The Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Scholarship provides support to a DeKalb County high school graduate who is attending an accredited physical therapy program at an accredited college or university.

The Spinoso Masters Scholarship is available to students pursuing a master’s level or postgraduate education, with the recipients receiving up to $10,000. Eligible applicants must have graduated from a DeKalb County high school, but do not have to currently live in DeKalb County.

For information or any questions about the scholarships, contact Becky Zantout, grants and scholarships manager, at 815-748-5383 or b.zantout@dekalbccf.org.