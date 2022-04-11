DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre to host comedian Drew Lynch

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will welcome stand-up comedian Drew Lynch to the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

Lynch first gained popularity with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2015, where he finished in second place. Since then, he has appeared on IFC’s “Maron” and “CONAN,” and amassed more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ticket prices start at $25. They can be purchased online at www.egyptiantheatre.org, by calling the box office at 815-758-1225, or at the box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Egyptian Theatre, located at 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.