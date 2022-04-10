‘Shawnee Showdown’ documentary to be screened at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The League of Women Voters in DeKalb County and 350 Kishwaukee will host a showing of the documentary “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing.”

The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, in the Zimmerman Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Directed by Cade Bursell, the documentary is about a small group of activists who saved the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois. During the 1980s and 1990s, there were calls to open the forest to clear cutting, oil and gas drilling, and the recreational use of ATVs. The activists won the support of their community and succeeded in court to retain the pristine condition of this important forest.

The film will be followed by a discussion with two of the activists who participated in saving this national forest. Activists are working to save the forest again after the previous injunction was lifted.

For more information, call Meryl Greer Domina at 815-758-4827.