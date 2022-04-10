NIU assistant professor to teach gardening classes in Genoa Elementary School

GENOA – Northern Illinois University assistant professor Henna Muzaffer will hold gardening lessons for the 2022 Spring semester for fourth and fifth grade students at Genoa Elementary School later this month.

The lesson will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 and April 22 at Genoa Elementary School, 602 E Hill St.

Students will learn basic gardening skills and how to include more fruits and vegetables in their diets. The elementary lessons began in February. Muzaffer also gave cooking lessons to elementary students during the fall 2022 semester.

Muzaffer also works in NIU’s School of Health Studies. She conducted obesity related interventions in schools and taught communities about health disparities. Past and current projects include lifestyle programs in Urbana-Champaign, DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa.