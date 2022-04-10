Cub Scout Pack 141 to host host pulled pork drive-thru dinner

SYCAMORE – Cub Scout Pack 141 will host a pulled pork drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The dinner is part of the church’s monthly Wednesday drive-thru dinner community outreach program.

The dinner, catered by Tom & Jerry’s of Sycamore, will include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and coleslaw.

Tickets cost $15 and must be purchased in advance no later than Friday, April 15. Tickets are available online on the SUMC Facebook page in the events section and at the church office.

Cubs Scout Pack 141 is chartered out of the Sycamore United Methodist Church. The program is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade, or ages 5-10 and their families. For more information about the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/Pack141Syc/.

For more information about the drive-thru dinner, call the church office at 815-895-9113.