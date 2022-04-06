NIU Motor Behavior Laboratory looking for research participants

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Motor Behavior Laboratory is looking for research participants for a study at the NIU Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education in Anderson Hall.

According to a news release, the study will focus on the effects of kinesiotape on balance in people with Multiple Sclerosis. Participants must call or email to schedule a day and time that fits them best.

Participants for the study must be 18-years-old or older, have definitive diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, self-report balance problems, no exacerbation of the symptoms, relapse-free in the last 30 days, and the ability to walk with or without a cane. Volunteers will be given either kinesio or sham tape and complete a balance assessment in the lab. The visit should last about 45 minutes. Participants will receive $80 in cash upon completing the study.

If interested, email Dr. Emerson Sebastiao at esebastiao@niu.edu or call 815-753-3656.