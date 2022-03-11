Child tax credit, gig income, and what else you need to know to file 2021 taxes in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – Tax season is in full swing, and with the April 18 filing deadline around the corner, one local accountant is sharing tips on what filers should do if they’ve received a child tax credit, or never got a 2021 pandemic-era stimulus payment.
Greg Davis, a certified public accountant through Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Sycamore, said he has seen his fair share of confusion and tears from taxpayer clients throughout his decades-long career as a CPA.
Davis, who has been an accountant since 1986, said hiring an expert to file taxes for someone is akin to hiring a mechanic to change oil in their car. He recommends the outside expert aid to help folks sift through tax season, which this year has some additional caveats filers might want to keep an eye on.
“If there’s a bigger problem, I can catch it and better inform you,” Davis said.
People have until April 18 to file their 2021 taxes. This year comes with additional changes announced by the Internal Revenue Service, including what to do if your household received a Child Tax Credit in 2021. Davis said one of the biggest tax law changes made during 2021 was raising the child tax credit amount. According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit for 2021 to get more help to more families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tax credit increased from $2,000 per child in 2020 to $3,600 in 2021 for each child under age 6. For children ages 6 to 17, it’s now $3,000. The IRS changed the credit from $1,000 to $2,000 after former President Donald Trump signed a then-new tax law in December 2017.
Although the COVID-19 stimulus payments that went out in April 2021 are considered non-taxable income, Davis said those who never received their stimulus payments could be eligible for a taxable income credit – meaning it could help lessen someone’s total taxable income.
He also said families who received monthly child tax credit advances in 2021 might not get the full $3,000 during tax season, for example, because the advances come out of the child tax credit total.
“That’s going to be a real big piece for a lot of people,” Davis said.
Davis said another COVID-19 pandemic related change filers should be aware of is that unemployment benefits are considered taxable income in 2021, which wasn’t the case for the 2020 tax year.
“So that confuses people,” Davis said.
Cryptocurrency and gig economy earnings for 2021
According to the IRS, transactions involving virtual currency should be considered taxable, including if someone made money for a gig and was paid via a digital app online.
Such income includes receiving cryptocurrency received as payment for goods or services, exchanging or trading one cryptocurrency for another and the sale of the currency, according to the IRS.
Davis said he’s noted an uptick in the prevalence of such income for the 2021 tax year, with more of his clients saying they purchased, received or sold cryptocurrency compared to the year prior.
“Maybe one person out of my clients did in 2020,” Davis said.
The IRS also is reminding taxpayers they must pay tax for gig economy earnings, meaning income received from performing on-demand work or services usually through an app or website. Some examples of such jobs would include rideshare or delivery driving.
“Even if the income is from part-time, temporary or side work; not reported on an information return form - like a Form 1099-K, 1099-MISC, W-2 or other income statement; or paid in any form, including cash, property, goods or virtual currency,” according to a March 1 IRS news release.
Davis said independent contractors who use a home office to do their job also could be eligible for home office deductions, based on square footage and utility usage of the work area. He also offered a reason why gig economy workers or independent contractors might want to consider getting a part-time job where they would be considered a traditional employee.
“That’s a tax strategy, to have a part-time job to offset the [tax] cost” as an independent contractor, Davis said.
According to the IRS, the average taxpayer’s refund is up by 15% this year as of Feb. 25. The total number of refunds are up by 5%, and total refund amounts are up 20.8%.
Tax filing materials checklist
Common tax forms to have at the ready when filing may include:
• The previous year’s state and federal tax returns
• W2 or a 1099 forms from an employer showing total income earned for 2021
• Last paystub of 2021, per job
• 1099G forms for received unemployment income in 2021
• Birth certificates for claimed dependents in 2021
• Adoption documents for claimed dependents in 2021
• Marriage certificates
• Health insurance tax forms for 2021
• Medical expense receipts for 2021
• Documents for student loan payments made in 2021
• Tuition credit documents for 2021 college students
• Mileage logs for independent contractors or gig economy workers from 2021
• Interest earned from savings accounts in 2021
• Documents for retirement accounts, including IRAs or 401ks, in 2021
• Stock trading tax documents for transactions or dividends in 2021
• Receipts for business expenses from 2021 for independent contractors, including professional development seminars and materials
• Direct deposit information, including bank routing numbers and account numbers, for tax refunds or tax payments
Looking ahead to the 2022 tax year
Davis said another benefit to meeting with an in-person tax filing specialist is to be properly educated on what to expect for the next year.
Davis said it also helps taxpayers to save time when filing with the same accountant year over year.
“The process goes a lot faster when you do that,” he said.
One tip Davis has for the 2022 tax year is related to travel reimbursement: Davis said most people receive a bigger tax benefit from recording mileage rather than seeking actual gas cost reimbursement. Filers should prepare for the possibility that that might change, however, with gas pries in 2021 already exceeding $4 per gallon within the fist quarter of 2022.
Davis said the IRS hasn’t yet raised the mileage reimbursement rate, which is 58 cents per mile, although he expects them to do so at least for the 2022 tax year.
“They want to make sure it’s not a blip, that it’s more of a long-term thing,” Davis said.