Sen. Syverson to host in-person regional town hall Oct. 13 in DeKalb

DeKALB – State Senator Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, will host an in-person regional town hall event Oct. 13 in DeKalb.

The in-person regional town hall event will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb.

Special guests at the event will be State Senator Sue Rezin, State Senator Brian Stewart and State Senator Craig Wilcox. Together, the lawmakers are touring the region to gather a better understanding of issues faced by communities and residents of northern Illinois, according to a news release.

Attendees are asked to RSVP online at www.ilsenategop.org/syversonrlt.

For more information about the event, call 217-558-1752.