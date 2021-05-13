Here’s all the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up in DeKalb County hosted by the health department

DeKALB - There are multiple opportunities to grab a Johnson and Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at walk-in clinics coming up in DeKalb County.

The clinics are hosted by the DeKalb County Health Department at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, both open to anyone age 18 or older. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for those as young as age 12.

Pfizer’s doses are with a recommended window of 21 days apart, while Moderna includes a recommended 28-day window between doses.

Anyone younger than age 18 wanting a Pfizer vaccine will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Clinics for those younger than age 18 are expected to fill quickly. Although health officials will welcome walk-ins, they strong encourage prospective patients to make appointments in advance.

All vaccine clinics in DeKalb County are open to all for walk-ins, regardless of whether visitors live or work in the county. Clinic hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson clinics at NIU Convocation Center will be open on May 20, 26 and 28.

The health department also is offering walk-in clinics for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its building, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road. Citizenship and U.S. residency is not required or checked for clinic admission.

You can also receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at two additional locations, added this week:

Friday, May 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

Wednesday, June 2 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Barb Food Mart, 1515 S. Fourth St., in DeKalb

Scheduled vaccine appointment availability

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there is the appointment availability for Pfizer vaccine doses at the NIU Convocation Center:

Between 9:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Thursday – first dose only

Here is the appointment availability for vaccines at Sandwich High School:

Between 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday – Pfizer first doses only

Between 1:15 and 2:45 p.m. May 27 – Moderna second doses only

Here is the appointment availability for Moderna vaccine second doses at the NIU Convocation Center:

Between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 24

Starting 1:45 p.m. May 25

Between 2:15 and 3 p.m. May 25

For clinic and COVID-19 vaccine information or to schedule an appointment, visit health.dekalbcounty.org.