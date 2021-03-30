Beloved Community continues DeKalb Mayoral meet & greets with Carolyn Morris

DeKALB - The Beloved Community is hosting the second of its ”getting to know you” series to introduce the community to mayoral candidates in a personal format.

The event will be co-hosted by Beth Campen and Dan Kenney featuring Carolyn Morris on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. via the New Missionary Baptist Church Facebook Live page @newhopembc. You can also attend in person at New Hope, 1201 Twombly Road in DeKalb.

Dan Kenney, executive director and founder of DeKalb County Community Gardens will serve as the facilitator, leading a one-on-one conversation with Morris that will include questions from the community which can be submitted in advance by emailing dkenney53@hotmail.com or in the chat during the event.

Morris was elected as Ward 1 Alderman for the City of DeKalb in April of 2019 and is also the executive director of RAMP, a non-profit advocacy group for people with disabilities. Morris is a combat Marine veteran who served in the United State Marines.

For questions about this event, please contact Beth Campen at kecampen@gmail.com.