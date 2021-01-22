DeKalb Rotary Club marks 100th anniversary

DeKALB – Jan. 22 is celebrated as DeKalb Rotary Club Day in the city of DeKalb.

Mayor Jerry Smith made the proclamation during a recent City Council meeting.

The DeKalb Rotary Club was formed 100 years ago on Jan. 22, 1921.

DeKalb’s was the first Rotary club in the U.S. to meet the vaccination funding criteria for Rotary International’s mission to eradicate polio worldwide. The club also installed the first swimming pool in DeKalb County at Camp Rotary McQueen.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the DeKalb Rotary Club plans to hold programs and celebrations throughout the year, as COVID-19 mitigation regulations allow.

Additionally, the club is raising funds to repair the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Clock, located at the corner of First Street and Lincoln Highway in Memorial Park. The clock also is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

For information about the DeKalb Rotary Club, visit www.dekalbrotary.org.