DeKalb city leaders postpone vote to acquire 133-year-old downtown building

Dan Sears (front left) of D-N-J Properties, and owner of the building at 128 to 140 S. Second Street, along with his brother Joe Sears (back left) speak with DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes on Monday, July 10, 2023, before the DeKalb City Council meeting. The city council has plans to consider acquiring and demolishing the 133-year-old building owned by Sears to provide space for additional downtown parking. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)