‘Tis the season for a summer toy drive in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – A new One County initiative put forth by DeKalb County officials will bring toys to children during a time of year those without are often forgotten about.

The idea – a Toys for Tots, Christmas in July, toy drive – is the result of a successful partnership between the Court Services Department of the DeKalb County Circuit Court and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in December 2022.

DeKalb County staff volunteered during last year’s toy drive. They said after reflecting on the experience, they decided a summer time toy drive would be an opportunity for the county’s municipal governments to work together toward a common goal.

“This initiative aims to provide happiness and hope to less fortunate children throughout the year. The objective of “Christmas in July” Toy Drive is to foster relationships with members of local communities throughout the County and to play an active role in the development of one of our County’s most valuable resources – our children,” DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory wrote in a June 20 email to area community leaders.

Gregory said the toy drive is a “One County” initiative – a countywide government effort to support more efficient and cohesive county government by creating engagement opportunities with county communities.

“This initiative is not about any one individual but rather providing chances to create better relationships for the bigger desire to do the best for DeKalb County,” Gregory wrote.

Sixteen different public institutions in DeKalb County have been designated as toy drop off locations.

That includes the DeKalb County Legislative Center and Administration buildings at the corner of North Main and West Exchange streets in Sycamore, Cortland Town Hall at 59 S. Somonauk St. in Cortland and the Genoa Town Hall at 333 E. First St. in Genoa.

All toys donated to the Christmas in July Toy Drive will be given to children living in DeKalb County.