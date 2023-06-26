Roundabout near NIU? DeKalb road plans could see pedestrian, traffic changes near campus

DeKALB – Changes could be coming to north side roads near Northern Illinois University, including a roundabout at Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road, in what city staff say are an effort to strengthen safety and pedestrian access.
The considerations are up for DeKalb City Council discussion Monday during its regular meeting set for 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak. St., DeKalb.
According to city staff, the proposed road projects would have a “profound and positive impact” on traffic near the campus. Elgin-based civil engineering company Hampton Lenzini and Renwick Inc. presented concept plans of the roundabout ahead of Monday’s meeting.
Under the proposal, the intersection at Normal Road and Lucinda Avenue would be converted to a roundabout. A second plan would eliminate through traffic on Normal Road north of West Locust Street to Lucinda Avenue. The elimination of traffic flow on Normal Road would, according to city staff, allow NIU to convert the Normal Road section by Founders Library and King Commons to “a campus quadrangle,” documents show.
“In this scheme, Normal Road would be a one-way northbound from Lincoln Highway to W. Locust Street to allow access to the NIU parking facility,” staff wrote in documents released ahead of Monday’s meeting. “Carrol Avenue would remain a two-way street.”
The road changes come at a time when city staff say they’re planning to award a contract in spring 2024 for resurfacing work on Lucinda Avenue from the Kishwaukee River bridge to Annie Glidden Road, documents show. No dollar amount has yet been publicly announced for the proposals.
Since the road resurfacing will include sidewalk improvements and involve the Normal Road intersection, the roundabout proposal is meant to be considered in line with plans for the overall corridor, said city staff in documents.
In the proposal, City Engineer Zac Gill said the roundabout would improve safety in the area both for traffic and pedestrians at Normal Road and Lucinda Avenue, according to city documents. The roundabout also would include additional signage directing traffic and pedestrians.
The updates also would include additional amenities according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Currently, pedestrians do not faithfully obey the signalized warnings and prompts at this intersection, and vehicular traffic coasts through red lights and speeds through amber lights,” city staff wrote.
City staff said Normal Road changes also are meant to turn the area into a “pedestrian mall” which would unite university grounds by eliminating road traffic on the south leg of Normal Road.
According to city staff, the proposals were developed in collaboration with NIU, the city’s public works and police departments, and the city’s transit division.
If the Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road changes are approved, city bus lines including Route 12 to Elburn Metra station, Route 16 from downtown DeKalb to Taylor Street, and Route 17 from Downtown DeKalb to Sycamore Road would be adjusted to accommodate the changes which would eliminate vehicle traffic near the Holmes Student Center.
Staff are asking the City Council to decide whether to proceed with the plans as outlined.