Roundabout near NIU? DeKalb road plans could see pedestrian, traffic changes near campus

Changes could be coming to north side roads near Northern Illinois University, including a roundabout at Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road, shown here in documents released by the City of DeKalb ahead of a June 26, 2023 DeKalb City Council meeting. Elgin-based civil engineering company Hampton Lenzini and Renwick Inc. presented concept plans of the roundabout ahead of Monday’s meeting. (Provided by City of DeKalb)