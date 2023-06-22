Used car dealership OK’d to park new location in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Majeski Motors, with locations already across northern Illinois, was approved this week to set up a new used car dealership location in Sycamore.

A future Majeski Motors location was given a green light by the Sycamore City Council Tuesday after the Council approved a zoning map amendment request needed for the car dealership to operate.

The owner of Majeski Moters, Greg Majeski, of Sterling, also owns the property set for the dealership development at 1710 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore – the former home of a Burger King and cash loan store.

“I’m glad to see somebody taking over that area ... cleaning it up is good,” Fourth Ward Alderperson Virginia Sherrod said.

Majeski, who owns used car dealerships in Sterling, Dixon and Rochelle, has said his properties rank among the top 100 car dealers in Illinois by sale volume.

“The Sterling store just got all redone, the Rochelle store is all redone, Dixon is nice but it’s going to get redone, so Sycamore is going to look exactly, essentially like Rochelle’s going to look.” — Owner of Majeski Moters, Greg Majeski, of Sterling

He also said he’s not a stranger to refurbishing vacant fast food locations: His first store in Sterling opened in an old Pizza Hut building in 2005, he said.

In 2016, Majeski bought his Majeski Motors Dixon location in 2016, a service center in 2018 and created his Rochelle location in 2020.

“The Sterling store just got all redone, the Rochelle store is all redone, Dixon is nice but it’s going to get redone, so Sycamore is going to look exactly, essentially like Rochelle’s going to look,” Majeski said.

Majeski said it felt great to have his request approved by the Sycamore City Council and is ready to shift his focus toward starting construction on the site later this year.

“To be honest I’m not sure when we can start working, depending on when we can get all of our permits but I’m hoping by the end of the year,” Majeski said. “It’s a pretty extensive project where basically everything is going to be new. So, I mean, the scope of the work is pretty big, but everything is ready, now we just need to get working on it. So everybody’s ready to roll.”

Majeski’s Sycamore dealership – which will be a one-story building with a 2 ½ car garage in the back for detailing work – will feature something Majeski said he is known for: cleanliness.

“As far as being clean, I just mean no junk, no garbage around, landscaping taken cared of, grass mowed, blacktop sealed, the normal stuff that you’re going to do to run a great business,” Majeski said.