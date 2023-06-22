As 2 cannabis dispensaries head to town, DeKalb courts craft growers

DeKALB – With two marijuana dispensaries set to open this year, the city of DeKalb soon could welcome a second type of cannabis business: craft growers.
A petition for the idea received an initial green light this week as DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission, without opposition, gave its preliminary support to allow cannabis craft growers to operate in town. The code amendment still requires DeKalb City Council approval.
The city of DeKalb had received some inquiries on this matter in the past, officials said.
City Planner Dan Olson said the city is looking to expand the list of uses in city code to accommodate a petitioner, who he did not name publicly.
Cannabis craft growers are facilities licensed by the state to cultivate, dry, cure and package cannabis. Olson said cannabis craft growers are allowed to transport cannabis directly to dispensaries if they are within 15 miles.
“If one came into the city, they’d be able to make deliveries to the two pending dispensaries, which we’ve approved,” Olson said.
A DeKalb City Council vote is expected at the Council’s next meeting.
“If one [cannabis grower] came into the city, they’d be able to make deliveries to the two pending dispensaries, which we’ve approved.”— Dan Olson, DeKalb city planner
Cannabis growers already are allowed to operate under Illinois law, however, DeKalb city code does not issue permits to such requests currently. Code does allow for marijuana dispensaries, and city officials have in the past been publicly vocal about their support of such initiatives.
Two marijuana dispensaries are set to open later this year.
The city had already approved two special use permits enabling cannabis dispensaries to do business in town. In February, the DeKalb City Council approved a dispensary permit for 305 E. Locust St. The majority women-led business, Canndid Spirit Too LLC, already has a state permit and is expected to be open in time for Corn Fest in August.
Since 2019 when the City Council first amended municipal code to allow medicinal and recreational cannabis dispensaries, DeKalb city leaders have been publicly adamant about the city considering other types of cannabis businesses in the future.
In April 2020, the Council approved a local permit for a dispensary at 818 W. Lincoln Highway, formerly the home of Book World. Since then, NuMed Partners LLC have successfully petitioned the city to approve extensions to its operational permit as they met continued stalls at the state level to obtain Illinois licensing.
A majority of the cannabis craft grower requirements mirror the state’s requirements for cannabis dispensaries, which Olson said is quite restrictive.
Chairman Max Maxwell said he supports the petitioner’s request.
“To me, I agree. I think it’s the next logical step,” Maxwell said. “Since all the security measures are in place by the state, I think it’s a good idea.”
The amended city code would limit potential future cannabis craft growers from locating within 1,500 feet of the property line of another cannabis craft grower or cultivation center, city documents show.
The proposed amendment to city code stipulates that all cannabis business establishments are required to submit a security plan to the city that includes an enclosed, locked facility and will provide and maintain adequate security on the premises, including lighting, video surveillance and alarms.
Cannabis business establishments also would be prohibited from allowing the consumption, inhalation or smoking of cannabis on site, city documents show. It also stipulates that loitering on the cannabis business establishment’s property would not be permitted.
Once the DeKalb recreational marijuana dispensaries are open, the business will mark the first of its kind in DeKalb County.