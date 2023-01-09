New tattoo parlor could be coming to Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A new tattoo parlor could be headed to Sycamore soon.
A request was made by Anna Thornton and Carmen Manno for a special-use permit from the city to operate a ground-floor tattoo parlor at 331 W. State St.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider that request Monday, along with a second request by Thornton and Manno to amend Sycamore’s city code and allow for tattoo shops to operate within the city’s conservation district.
The requests also would need further approval from the City Council to move forward.
Under Sycamore’s current city code, tattoo parlors are permitted in downtown business districts, but the property cannot be located within the conservation district.
The conservation district in Sycamore runs from the corner of Sacramento and State streets east to the intersection of State and Main streets. It also includes properties fronting the east side of Sacramento Street, the north and south sides of State Street and the west part of Main Street. Corner facades or rear facades facing side streets are not included.
According to city documents, tattoo parlors and body art establishments are not allowed to be located within the conservation district, but Thornton and Manno are petitioning to change that.
The pair’s planned shop would provide tattoos, cosmetic tattoos, teeth-whitening and tooth gems, documents show. The business also would sell T-shirts and after-care products for tattoos.
The shop’s proposed hours would be from 3 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
According to city documents, the tattoo parlor would employ up to six artists and serve one to three private appointments and one to three walk-in clients per artist per day.
Thornton and Manno are expected to be present Monday night to answer any questions from the commission about the requests.