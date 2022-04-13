With other options exhausted, DeKalb County Board moves to discuss sale of nursing home

DeKALB – With other options seemingly exhausted, the DeKalb County Board will begin discussions this week on a potential sale of the financially struggling DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The discussion is set to occur at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the County Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on the fourth floor of the Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St. There is no vote scheduled, although County Board operations usually include a discussion-based committee meeting once per month, followed by a County Board meeting later in the month with votes.

According to county documents released ahead of the meeting, the County Board Committee of the Whole will discuss the status of the nursing facility and next steps. In its executive committee, the board will discuss whether to authorize a sale of the facility.

No sale would be able to proceed without approval votes by a majority of the DeKalb County Board at another public meeting in the future.

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory said the County Board has discussed the future of the nursing home for a year now, but dwindling resident numbers and other financial shortfalls continue to plague the facility. In turn, it’s struggled to maintain its financial autonomy, leaving the County Board over the past year to approve additional loans to help maintain the center.

“Staff have worked very hard to maintain and even grow the census, but it hasn’t helped us keep pace with the expenses,” Gregory said in an email. “The board has explored and reviewed all of the options, including utilizing a management company (which we did previously), learned a lease arrangement does not appear feasible given the losses, and the possibility of a referendum that likely would not have been enough to close the gap.”

A week ago, county officials said a multimillion-dollar expansion for the facility that began four years ago remains unfinished. And if officials decide to move forward with the expansion, which first went out to bid in 2018, it could cost a facility already struggling with dwindling resident numbers and cost increases thousands more to complete.

Although government officials have for months maintained a sale was not yet on the table, nor the preferred solution, discussions have reached a peak.

“The board has discussed and considered all of the other options to this point and will discuss the potential sale at the committee of the whole,” Gregory said.

Based on what direction the County Board moves toward after the meeting, the board’s executive committee could bring the matter to a vote at a later date.

Financial issues have plagued the county nursing home for more than a year, a product, officials said, of dwindling resident numbers. In 2018, however, residents numbers were booming so much so that a $13 million expansion began, meant to accommodate the growing population.

County officials previously said the nursing and rehab center was meant to exist on its own, financially. However, because of the continued budget constraints from the nursing home, the DeKalb County Board has had to approve millions in cash flow financial aid to the facility so far, Gregory said.

The expansion included additional rooms, an activity center, an upgraded fire alarm system, a nursing call system, a larger chiller and a new boiler system. A 15,400-square-foot transitional care unit added 18 rooms to the 83,000-square-foot facility, which is 22 years old, and the project included renovating 13 rooms in existing wings.

That expansion is still being paid off, however, and work isn’t yet complete.

In August 2020, the county sold $13 million in bonds for the nursing home’s expansion project, Gregory told the county’s Public Building Commission on April 5. Gregory said a 30-year repayment plan was outlined for the county to pay back the bonds from its operating revenues.

“So between now and 2030 with interest, it ends up being about $16.26 million,” Gregory said April 5.

As the center’s realities came to light over the past year, county officials have said they want to reassure the public it’s not the government’s intent to close the center.

In December, the County Board absorbed the operating board for the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center. The County Board in February approved a $10,000 contract for a consultant to help the county decide whether to sell the county nursing home. The contract for consulting and brokerage services went to Marcus and Millichap, which has offices in Chicago and Oak Brook Terrace.

















