Ward 7 meeting scheduled for April 18 in DeKalb

DeKALB - DeKalb residents living in the seventh ward and members of the public are invited to attend a meeting with Ward 7 Alderman Tony Faivre April 18.

According to a news release from the city of DeKalb, Faivre will host the meeting set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18 in the second floor Community Room of the DeKalb Police Department, 700 W. Lincoln Highway. The meeting will be in person only.

Those who attend are welcome to live stream or record the meeting, the release states. Faivre will provide opening remarks and time will be allotted for citizen comment.

Other city officials will also be in attendance, including City Engineer Zac Gill and Police Chief David Byrd.

The meeting will discuss issues, concerns and opportunities in DeKalb. Specific topics the meeting will cover include parking issues in the Loren and Hedge neighborhood, Devonaire Farms traffic issues, and the DeKalb County Community Gardens plans to build a Community Food, Health and Education Center on North Annie Glidden Road.

Residents are invited to send questions or other topics for discussion to anthony.faivre@cityofdekalb.com. According to the release, submitted questions will be shared at the meeting and feedback returned to the residents as able.



