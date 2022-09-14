Sycamore seniors to graduate May 26, district officials prep for ceremony

SYCAMORE – Seniors at Sycamore High School will graduate from grade school on May 26 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, said Sycamore Community School District 427 school officials this week, and plans for the ceremony are underway.

The District 427 Board of Education approves the graduation date for Sycamore High School students every year but Tim Carlson, the Principle of Sycamore High School, told Superintendent Steve Wilder the usual date was not available.

“Graduation for us typically takes place on Sunday afternoon, we weren’t able to secure that date and time, ” Wilder said. “Mr. Carlson did an excellent job in trying to find a day and time that was close.

Instead of a Sunday afternoon, Sycamore High School seniors will graduate on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m in the NIU Convocation Center. That evening was the closest to the normal date and time Sycamore Community School District 427 could come up with, according to Wilder.

Without much discussion, school board president Jim Dombek asked if there was a motion to approve the unique date and time for graduation.

“So moved as long as our communication department is just throwing this date out there,” Board of Education member Kris Wrenn said.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting at Southeast Elementary School, Wilder brought up the idea of adding service credits, making student service projects a graduation requirements for future classes.

Wilder said there are a lot of opportunities for students to get involved in service organizations and projects in the school district, but after a conversation with Michael DeVito he’s wondering if there’s ways to get all of the students in the school district involved.

“I do want to make it really clear, I’m not necessarily recommending that we’re implementing service credit for graduation at this point,” Wilder said.

DeVito, who teaches business at Kishwaukee College, said he asks his higher education students to come up with a service project for the community.

“And it’s startling to see the number of students who, like financial aptitude, do not understand the very concept of service. I mean, like the idea of doing something with little to nothing in return, or helping someone else. You know, a lot of us might think that’s first nature but it’s not something that is always learned,” DeVito said.

Board member Julenne Davey said she thinks it’s a fantastic idea but worries making it a requirement for graduation could be harmful to some students.

“Because some kids are just down to the wire being able to graduate,” Davey said. “And then to have that leaning over their head it’s going to be ‘Oh god I need to do this stupid service thing,’ I can just hear that.”

Board member Eric Jones said he had a very positive experience with community service requirements when he went to a private school in San Jose, California, but noted that was a much different atmosphere with incomparable resources to what’s available to Sycamore’s school district.

“I know our community has a lot of those opportunities, I think it definitely shaped who I was as a person and is probably the reason I serve in organizations today because I was forced to experience that,” Jones said, “So I think there’s a lot of positives.”

Board vice president Steve Nelson asked Jones how his high school worked with students who struggled to attend school for the service project. Jones pointed out that the students at the private school he went to were paying to attend so he wasn’t sure if that was a prevalent problem.

DeVito said he was thinking a requirement as low as six hours a year “would be nice,” but Dombek said he likes keeping community service to volunteers to build moment toward a culture of community service.

“It seems to me that it would be almost self defeating if you put somebody out there to do volunteer work and they don’t want to do it,” Dombek said.