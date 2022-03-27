Kishwaukee College student named 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar

MALTA – Sierra Price, a Kishwaukee College student and Phi Theta Kappa member, has been named a 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship for the fall semester.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation celebrates leaders in PTK and sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

“I feel ecstatic to receive this honor, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunities Kishwaukee has provided to me during my time here,” Price said in a news release. “It’s something I didn’t really imagine would get this far when I was filling out the application, so I am very excited about this recognition.”

Price plans to complete her Associate in Arts degree at Kish in May and transfer to Northern Illinois University to pursue a degree in marketing. She was inducted into Kishwaukee College’s PTK Alpha Rho Eta chapter in December 2021. Each year, Kish nominates members for the scholarship program who go through a lengthy application process. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.

“We had to do a long essay on a way that we have impacted our community. I work with the Chicago Track and Field organizing committee, and we have rejuvenated what was an old landfill in Geneva and turned it into an outdoor track and field facility. In the essay, I was able to speak on how it impacts environmentalism and serving the community,” Price said in the release.

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in local and statewide ceremonies and internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, in Denver, Colorado, April 7-9.

To learn more about PTK at Kishwaukee College, visit kish.edu.