Rockford man charged in DeKalb, Winnebago, Cook counties accused of burglary, stalking, car theft

Earnell R. Brown III, 36, of the 600 block of North Second Street in Rockford is facing charges in three northern Illinois counties, according to court records, and is accused of stalking a woman and leading DeKalb police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Brown is also facing new charges on allegations that he recently broke into a government-owned building on Fourth Street and stole six Apple laptops and other pieces of technology. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail)