Ex-DeKalb superintendent accused of illegally sending private sexual images set for August trial

SYCAMORE — After more than four years, a former DeKalb school superintendent is set to stand trial in August for allegedly sending private sexual images of a woman electronically, a judge said Thursday.
Douglas Moeller, who worked as DeKalb District 428 superintendent from 2014 to 2016, is charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class 4 felony. Moeller, now 65, of the 800 block of Carol Avenue in Elgin on Thursday waived his right to a jury trial and instead will let a judge decide his fate. The jury trial had been set to start next week.
DeKalb County Judge Philip Montgomery is expected to preside over the bench trial, which has been set to begin Aug. 15. Moeller faces between one to three years in prison if convicted. Montgomery accepted Moeller’s jury trial waiver in a pre-trial hearing Thursday. The former superintendent was represented by attorney Clay Campbell, also a former DeKalb County State’s Attorney.
Moeller was arrested by DeKalb police April 13, 2018, and charged in the case. He has been free on bail since his arrest.
According to DeKalb County court records, prosecutors alleged Moeller paid a former student to buy a cellphone, which Moeller then used to anonymously send compromising photos of a former district employee to two DeKalb School District 428 board members in February 2017.
Moeller sent the photos to the board members without the person’s permission, prosecutors said. The images were sent a day after the board approved a separation agreement with Moeller, court records show.
Moeller was placed on paid leave from his job as District 428 superintendent in September 2016. He retired April 30, 2017.