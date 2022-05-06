Ex-DeKalb superintendent accused of illegally sending private sexual images set for August trial

Douglas Moeller, a former DeKalb school superintendent, is charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class 4 felony. Moeller, now 65, of the 800 block of Carol Avenue in Elgin on Thursday, May 5, 2022 waived his right to a jury trial and instead will let a judge decide his fate. The jury trial had been set to start next week. Moeller is accused of sending private sexual images of a woman electronically to members of the DeKalb school board without her permission. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Mark Black for Shaw Local)