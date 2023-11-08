Daily Chronicle breaking news

SYCAMORE – A downed power line has closed a section of East State Road in Sycamore, an Illinois Department of Transportation official said Wednesday night.

Sycamore Patrol Sgt. Justin Kness said he was just starting his shift when he heard about the situation around 6 p.m.

A day long deluge of rain froze over trees and power lines in northern DeKalb County Wednesday, and though slick roadways were a cause for concern, Kness said downed power lines were a much more important issue.

“As always, slick spots, people should watch out but the bigger concern so far tonight is trees and wires that are down,” Kness said. “And of course those are the kind of things that if it’s dark you may not notice right away.”

The section of East State Road closed by the downed power line extends from just past the entrance of Circle K Gas Station in Sycamore to the corner of East State Road and Kishwaukee Drive.

An Illinois Department of Transportation official said he encountered the downed power line and called ComEd around 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. both the IDOT worker and Kness said they were unable to estimate when the less than a mile stretch of road will be opened.