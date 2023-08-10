No bond, new judge for Texas man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of DeKalb woman at gunpoint

Tyrus J. Bartholomew, 32, of the 7000 block of Baybridge Drive, Arlington, Texas, was charged Aug. 1, 2023 with aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies. If convicted, Bartholomew could face six to 60 years in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)