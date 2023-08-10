No bond, new judge for Texas man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of DeKalb woman at gunpoint

DeKALB – A Texas man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a DeKalb woman at gunpoint will remain held in DeKalb County Jail without bond as his case proceeds under a new judge at his request, according to court records.
Tyrus J. Bartholomew, 32, of the 7000 block of Baybridge Drive, Arlington, Texas, was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies. If convicted, Bartholomew could face six to 60 years in prison.
He’s accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, driving her to a separate location and sexually assaulting her at least twice in the early morning hours July 30, records allege.
Bartholomew appeared for a status hearing Thursday in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick to hear his request to substitute Buick as the judge in his case. Chief Judge Bradley Waller appointed Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery to the case instead, according to DeKalb County court records.
Charged on Aug. 1, Bartholomew was denied bail by Buick Aug. 3 at the request of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. The lead prosecutor on the case is Suzanne Collins.
Bartholomew, represented by defense attorney Charles Criswell of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, filed a motion to substitute the judge Aug. 4, records show. He has previously told the court, however, that he plans to pursue his own lawyer.
“I spoke to my mother yesterday she’s in contact with the attorney,” Bartholomew told Buick in an Aug. 3 hearing. As of Thursday, however, court records don’t list a different attorney for Bartholomew.
Bartholomew is next scheduled to appear for arraignment in front of Montgomery at 9 a.m. Sept. 12.
DeKalb police responded to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital on July 31 for a reported criminal sexual assault, court records show.
During an investigation, detectives discovered the alleged victim, a DeKalb woman, had communicated with Bartholomew through online dating website Tagged, police said. Bartholomew had arranged to meet the woman at 2 a.m. July 30 and agreed to pick her up from her home in DeKalb, according to the DeKalb Police Department.
When the pair met up and the woman entered Bartholomew’s vehicle, Bartholomew allegedly brandished a gun, drove the woman to another location in DeKalb and sexually assaulted her.
Bartholomew also allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she contacted police. He then released her, according to charging documents filed in DeKalb County court Aug. 1 by the DeKalb Police Department.
The woman went to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb to report the assault, and police were notified shortly after.
DeKalb police detectives identified Bartholomew’s vehicle’s license plate information, according to the release. Investigators used the DeKalb Police Department’s license plate reader system, which showed allegedly Bartholomew’s vehicle traveling into the Rockford area.
DeKalb police found Bartholomew and his vehicle in Rockford and arrested him without incident, according to the police department.