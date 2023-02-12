February 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar

Small plane makes emergency landing in Cortland miles from DeKalb en route from Tennessee to Wisconsin

By Shaw Local News Network
2019 Shaw Local file photo - Pilot Benjamin Larkins retracts his landing gear as he takes off from DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport in his Piper Saratoga headed home to Nebraska after a business trip to DeKalb County.

2019 Shaw Local file photo of Piper Saratoga at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport – A small plane carrying a pilot and one passenger had to make an emergency landing in a field in rural Cortland just east of the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 authorities said. (Mark Busch)

CORTLAND – A small plane carrying a pilot and one passenger had to make an emergency landing in a field in rural Cortland just east of the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport Saturday, authorities said.

The 2007 Jabiru two-seater plane was piloted by Joan M. Plato, 70, and carried passenger Randy J. Plato, 70, both of Sussex, Wisconsin, according to a Saturday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Platos were headed to Waukesha, Wisconsin from Shelbyville, Tennessee, officials said.

More than 580 miles from their starting point and with fewer than 100 miles left to go, the Plato’s plane reportedly lost power in the air around 2:12 p.m. near the area of Pleasant Street and Airport Road in Cortland Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The power loss forced Joan Plato to make an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road.

Neither reported injuries, and the plane sustained minimal damage, according to the sheriff’s office.