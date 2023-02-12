Small plane makes emergency landing in Cortland miles from DeKalb en route from Tennessee to Wisconsin

CORTLAND – A small plane carrying a pilot and one passenger had to make an emergency landing in a field in rural Cortland just east of the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport Saturday, authorities said.

The 2007 Jabiru two-seater plane was piloted by Joan M. Plato, 70, and carried passenger Randy J. Plato, 70, both of Sussex, Wisconsin, according to a Saturday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Platos were headed to Waukesha, Wisconsin from Shelbyville, Tennessee, officials said.

More than 580 miles from their starting point and with fewer than 100 miles left to go, the Plato’s plane reportedly lost power in the air around 2:12 p.m. near the area of Pleasant Street and Airport Road in Cortland Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The power loss forced Joan Plato to make an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road.

Neither reported injuries, and the plane sustained minimal damage, according to the sheriff’s office.