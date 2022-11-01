Arrest made after one person stabbed at The Terraces apartments in DeKalb

DeKALB – One person was stabbed during a domestic violence incident Monday at The Terraces in DeKalb, formerly Lincoln Tower apartments, and a person of interest has been arrested, said Police Chief David Byrd.
DeKalb police responded to reports of a stabbing around 3:50 p.m. Monday on Halloween.
Police remained on the scene for four hours more as a person of interest, also on the scene, evaded police capture for hours. An arrest was made shortly before 8 p.m., Byrd said.
Criminal charges are pending for the person.
Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries during the incident, Byrd said. One was stabbed and another suffered a leg injury, though it wasn’t from a knife. Both victims were taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment.
The person of interest, a man, remained at the apartment building for hours following the attack.
“Subject is in Lincoln Towers, maybe on the roof at this time,” Byrd said around 5 p.m.
An emergency alert sent by DeKalb police at 5:22 p.m. alerted residents to avoid the area in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway for the two hours.
This story was updated at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022 with additional information from DeKalb police following an arrest.