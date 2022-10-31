One person stabbed at The Terraces apartments in DeKalb: Police

DeKALB – One person was stabbed during a domestic violence incident Monday at The Terraces in DeKalb, formerly Lincoln Tower apartments, and police believe a person of interest remains in the building, said Police Chief David Byrd.
DeKalb police responded to reports of a stabbing around 3:50 p.m. Monday on Halloween.
Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries during the incident, Byrd said. One was stabbed and another suffered a leg injury, though it wasn’t from a knife. Both victims were taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have yet been made, though Byrd said a person of interest remains in the area.
“Subject is in Lincoln Towers, maybe on the roof at this time,” Byrd said.
Police remain on the scene as of 5 p.m. Monday. An emergency alert sent by DeKalb police at 5:22 p.m. alerted residents to avoid the area in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway for the next two hours.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.