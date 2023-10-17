House explosion in DeKalb County sends one to hospital with non life threatening injuries

EARLVILLE – — Multiple fire departments were battling a structure fire in southern DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon, and one person was hospitalized after a house explosion, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said his office began receiving calls of a house explosion at 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday. A single-family home on Goble Road in Earlville was found to have been leveled in an explosion.
“We don’t know what the cause of the explosion is, but what I was told is the house was fully engulfed in flames and is probably a total loss,” Sullivan said.
The Sheriff’s office, Illinois Conservation Police, and several fire departments – including Waterman, Compton, Mendota, Shabbona, Rochelle and Earlville – responded to the emergency and are still at the scene working the fire.
