Two people injured after falling off Annie Glidden overpass in ‘freak accident’ says DeKalb police chief

DeKALB – Two people suffered serious injuries after falling from the train overpass onto the street below on Annie Glidden Road in the early morning hours Sunday, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

The two people – adults, not Northern Illinois University students, Byrd said – were hospitalized in Rockford with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

“It was unfortunate but it was a freak accident,” Byrd said Tuesday.

Byrd said police believe that, since it was dark outside, the two people were disoriented and did not realize where they were stepping above on the overpass was not solid ground.

“It looks like recovery might be extensive when you have a drop that distance, but at least it’s not life-threatening. That’s the silver lining,” Byrd said.