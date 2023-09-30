One dead in two-vehicle crash in rural DeKalb County

One person was killed and three others injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in rural DeKalb County north of Waterman, authorities said.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of the crash at 2:16 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Waterman and Lee roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When police arrived, they found a Ford F350 and a 2013 Nissan SUV were involved.
A crash investigation determined that the Ford which was hauling two pickup trucks was headed eastbound and the driver – who has not been identified as of Saturday morning – allegedly disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Ford then struck the Nissan which was carrying two passengers and pulling an enclosed trailer headed southbound on Waterman Road.
A rear seat passenger inside the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash, authorities said. That person was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
The driver and another passenger of the Nissan were taken by Waterman and Shabbona paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, treated for injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the Ford truck also was taken by DeKalb paramedics to the hospital, treated and released.
Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the crash, or the deceased person, as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story which could be updated.