September 08, 2023
Sycamore police: 17-year-old stabbed to death; suspect in custody

A juvenile suspect is in custody in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network
Sycamore Police Department vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Sycamore Police Department vehicle (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Sycamore Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male who was stabbed to death on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Elm Street and Somonauk Street at approximately 6:10 p.m., according to a Sycamore Police Department news release.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who was reported to have been in an altercation and stabbed by another individual,” according to the news release.

The 17-year-old was transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, where he died. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody at a Sycamore residence a short time later.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing. Sycamore Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more details become available.