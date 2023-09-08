Sycamore police: 17-year-old stabbed to death; suspect in custody

Sycamore Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male who was stabbed to death on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Elm Street and Somonauk Street at approximately 6:10 p.m., according to a Sycamore Police Department news release.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who was reported to have been in an altercation and stabbed by another individual,” according to the news release.

The 17-year-old was transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, where he died. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody at a Sycamore residence a short time later.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing. Sycamore Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

