Genoa woman hospitalized after 2-car crash in rural Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A Genoa woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a two-car crash in rural Sycamore, authorities said.
DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a collision at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Peace and Freed roads in Sycamore Township, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sycamore city paramedics also responded.
A 17-year-old from Sycamore was driving a black 2013 Infiniti, according to the sheriff’s office. The Sycamore teenager went to turn south onto Peace Road from Freed Road and collided with a red 2012 Chrysler 200, which was going north on Peace Road, authorities said.
The Chrysler was driven by a 25-year-old Genoa resident. The Chrysler’s passenger, a 53-year-old woman also from Genoa, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was taken by Sycamore paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. The drivers did not report injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both vehicles were towed from the crash site.
The Sycamore teenager was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for failure to yield turning left, according to the news release.