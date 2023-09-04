Six hospitalized, including 3 children, in rural DeKalb County crash

Six people, including three children, were hospitalized Sunday after a two-car crash in rural southern DeKalb County, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 1:12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Suydam Road in Victor Township, west of Sandwich and north of Leland, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Both drivers and all passengers of both vehicles were hospitalized with injuries.
One driver of a Ford Fusion was cited by police for failure to yield at a stop intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
Daniel J. Weber, 41, of La Salle, was driving the Ford Fusion with passenger Ashley M. Bernhardt, 33, of La Salle eastbound on Suydam Road.
Daniel Navarrete, 39, of Carol Stream, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on Route 23, accompanied by three minors, according to the sheriff’s office.
Weber’s Ford Fusion was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, but then allegedly failed to yield to Navarrete’s Toyota, sheriff’s deputies said.
The Toyota was struck by the Fusion, causing the Toyota to roll over, according to the news release.
Weber and Bernhardt were taken by Somonauk paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Navarrete and the three children were taken by Waterman paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.
Weber was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.
Everyone in both vehicles was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, authorities said.