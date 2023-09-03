DeKalb police respond to woman barricaded in home

DeKALB – A woman barricaded herself in her home briefly Sunday afternoon, prompting police to issue a citywide alert to avoid a portion of 14th Street on the northeast side of DeKalb.
A citywide emergency alert was sent at 12:53 p.m. Sunday asking the public to avoid the 600 block of North 14th Street “due to police activity.”
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said a woman had barricaded herself inside. Multiple police squad cars could be seen in the area.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Byrd said authorities were able to talk the woman out of the building, and she was receiving mental and medical care assessments for her needs.
“Situation has been resolved,” Byrd said at 2:41 p.m.
A second citywide alert was sent at 3:35 p.m. issuing an all clear on North 14th Street.