September 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Fire reported at former Fanatico restaurant building in DeKalb

By Kelsey Rettke
DeKALB – Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in the building that once housed Fanatico Italian restaurant.

DeKalb authorities Friday evening asked the public to avoid a portion of Blackhawk Road.

The former restaurant at 1215 Blackhawk Road closed in 2021.

Emergency crews and firefighters could be seen dousing the building with water about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

A citywide emergency alert was sent at 5:58 p.m. Friday asking the public to avoid the 1200 block of Blackhawk Road as the DeKalb Fire Department responds to a structure fire on the city’s north side.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.