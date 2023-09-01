Fire reported at former Fanatico restaurant building in DeKalb

DeKALB – Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in the building that once housed Fanatico Italian restaurant.
DeKalb authorities Friday evening asked the public to avoid a portion of Blackhawk Road.
The former restaurant at 1215 Blackhawk Road closed in 2021.
Emergency crews and firefighters could be seen dousing the building with water about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from the building.
A citywide emergency alert was sent at 5:58 p.m. Friday asking the public to avoid the 1200 block of Blackhawk Road as the DeKalb Fire Department responds to a structure fire on the city’s north side.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.