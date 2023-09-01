DeKalb crash sends one to hospital

DeKALB – One person was hospitalized Friday after a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck on South Fourth Street in DeKalb shut down a portion of the road temporarily.

A citywide emergency alert was sent at 10:09 a.m. Friday asking motorists and the public to avoid the area of South Fourth Street and Karen Avenue because of a crash. The area is in the city’s south side across Fourth Street from businesses such as Lehan Drugs and Dollar General.

About 10 a.m., a car and a semi-trailer truck collided on South Fourth Street prompting law enforcement authorities to have to redirect traffic in and around the area, said Police Chief David Byrd.

“Our officer is working the scene,” Byrd said.

Another citywide alert was sent at 11:14 a.m. announcing the road was reopened.

It remains unclear how many total occupants were involved in the crash.

Byrd said an occupant of the car had a “medical emergency” that led to the crash.

DeKalb paramedics took one person involved in the crash Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for treatment.

Byrd said they issued three citations to an occupant of the car.

The DeKalb Police Department was assisted by the DeKalb Fire Department in handling the crash, police said.

This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 1, 2023 with more information on the crash.