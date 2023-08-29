Delivery driver dead after Sycamore crash involving semi-trailer truck

SYCAMORE – A delivery driver died Monday after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck in Sycamore, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Plank and Lukens roads in Sycamore.
When police arrived to the crash site they saw a 2014 semi-trailer truck and a 2023 Ford van in a ditch north of the intersection, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The delivery van driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to the sheriff’s office.
The semi-trailer truck driver was uninjured, police said. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Additional details including identification of those involved has not yet been released by the sheriff’s office as of 9 p.m. Monday.
The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
