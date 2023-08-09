Summer fun’s not over yet at Sycamore’s Back2School Bash

[ Photos: Sycamore School District 427 hosts downtown Back2School Bash ]

Visitors walk down Elm Street during Sycamore Community School District 427’s Back2School Bash Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in downtown Sycamore. The event featured vendors offering activities, food and games to celebrate the return to school. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

There’s so many activities for the kids. My daughter is really excited to get her face painted, and it’s just really a nice thing for kids to see each other before they go back to school.”

— Tori Mack, of Sycamore