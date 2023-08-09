Summer fun’s not over yet at Sycamore’s Back2School Bash

SYCAMORE – With just days left before the new school year starts, Sycamore families and their children got a fun chance to get in the school spirit Tuesday during Sycamore School District 427′s third annual Back2School Bash downtown.
The event transformed the corner of Somonauk and Elm Streets in Sycamore into a carnival of family-friendly activities to kick start the new school year. More than 40 community vendors took part in the evening’s free public event, including FFA, Toyota, RAMP, Sycamore Library, Sycamore Park District, as well as the Sycamore Fire, Police and Public Works Departments, and a couple dozen others.
Tori Mack, who also has a daughter going into first grade in the Sycamore school district, said it was her family’s first time attending the Back2School Bash.
“I think it’s great, it’s awesome. There’s so many community vendors. There’s so many activities for the kids. My daughter is really excited to get her face painted, and it’s just really a nice thing for kids to see each other before they go back to school,” Mack said.
Kara Poynter with Sycamore FFA helped students in the agriculture program to host a petting zoo at the Back2School Bash.
“This is good, and it’s good for my students to be out with the animals and showcase their projects, too,” Poynter said. “It’s nice. These are their projects that they get to showcase not only here, but at shows and stuff this summer, too.”
One of the FFA students helping with the petting zoo was Maggie Fischer, 15, a rising sophomore at Sycamore High School. She showed off her award winning Easter Egger chicken, Stevie.
“I feel very good about it [the Back2School Bash]. I feel like a lot of people have come here, and I think a lot of people are enjoying the animals and having fun with them. I feel like the animals are enjoying it too, getting all the attention and stuff,” Fischer said.
Armando and Catrin Mahaffey attended the event with their daughter Michelle, a rising first grader in the school district. Catrin Mahaffey said she and Michelle attended last year’s event. Mahaffey said she thinks it’s a lot more fun than only getting information from the school district via emails and pamphlets. Michelle said she was “really excited” to get her face painted.
Big D’s Hotdogs, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Nina’s Tacos and The Lovely Lemon sold food and drinks – forming long lines. Lauren Holtz, the district’s director of communications and community engagement, said a climbing wall facilitated by a local Boy Scouts troop may have been the most popular vendor at the Back2School Bash.
“The rock climbing wall seems to be taking the cake, with the Boy Scouts leading the way,” Holtz said. “It’s their second year doing this. It was a big hit and we’re happy they’re back for this year, but also, kind of a hidden up and coming attraction, I’d say, is the garbage truck. I was seeing a big line over there for that too.”
Holtz said the event was started in 2021 as a fun way to welcome students back after a bout of e-learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years since, the back to school event has become a way for district officials to interact with students and their families before classes return.
“Honestly, we have really great partnerships with all of our different organizations that were involved here today. So whether it be the city, or our different the community partners like our park district, the library, so we have great connections,” Holtz said.