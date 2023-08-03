Sycamore School District 427 readies for Back2School Bash

SYCAMORE – Sycamore schools′ third annual Back2School Bash will transform the corner of Somonauk and Elm Streets in Sycamore Tuesday into a carnival of family friendly activities to kick start the new school year.

Lauren Holtz, Sycamore Community School District 427 director of communications and community engagement, said the event was started in 2021 as a fun way to welcome students back after a bout of e-learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Back2School Bash will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Sycamore.

Holtz said the district holds the event annually now because it’s another opportunity for students to “see their teachers and be able to connect with their principals – and just kind of get everyone in one place to do something fun together in the community.”

Vehicles from Sycamore city’s fire, police and public works departments will be on display and available for children to engage with, with other family-friendly activities and giveaways also scheduled.

Holtz said she believes the event showcases the larger Sycamore community.

“It’s really unique to Sycamore that we have such wonderful relationships with our community partners, that we can all together come together for that one purpose of rallying behind our students and their families. So that’s why we have such wonderful vendors,” Holtz said.

Shaw Local file photo – The Sycamore School District 427 Back2School Bash will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

According to a district webpage, more than 40 community vendors will be at Tuesday evening’s free to the public event, including four food vendors: Big D’s Hotdogs, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Nina’s Tacos and The Lovely Lemon.

“This is our highest turnout to date. It just continues to grow and grow, and I think it just shows that that support is there for our students,” Holtz said.

Holtz encouraged parents of students to make a fun evening out of the event, and to check out the Sycamore Farmers Market - happening concurrently with the return to school event.

“We partnered up with the Sycamore Chamber [of Commerce] and we intentionally made it on a Tuesday this year so that people could not only enjoy the Back2School Bash but they could also hopefully walk down to the Courthouse and take advantage of the farmers market happening that evening too. So it was very intentional on our part to make it this big downtown event on Aug. 8,” Holtz said.

Community Vendors at the Bash