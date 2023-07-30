Dog dies in DeKalb house fire after alerting family to emergency

DeKALB – A dog died in a house fire in DeKalb Saturday, and witnesses credited the dog with alerting its family to the emergency, authorities said.
The dog, named Megan, was recovered by crews but was pronounced dead after the fire was brought under control early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
Seven DeKalb residents were displaced in the fire after their home was deemed uninhabitable due to extensive damage, estimated to cost about $250,000, authorities said.
DeKalb firefighters were called to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 5:21 a.m. Saturday for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.
Crews also were told people were trapped on the roof of the home. When firefighters arrived, however, they found neighbors had helped the home’s residents off the roof and to safety.
The family said their dog was still inside the home. Firefighters were unable to enter the home while the flames blazed, according to the release.
The two-story home was “fully involved,” according to the news release, with heavy smoke and fire showing from the home. Firefighters fought the fire with an exterior attack first, attempting to keep it from spreading further.
The area also had electrical hazards from overhead power lines that were arching due to the fire, according to the fire department.
A nearby parked car and neighboring home also incurred heat damage.
The fire was brought under control in an hour, according to the news release. Crews then entered to find the family dog, who was pronounced dead.
One person also suffered minor injuries but refused treatment, according to the fire department. No firefighters were injured.
The residents were aided by the American Red Cross.
Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was electrical and began in an enclosed front porch before spreading to the home, according to the news release.
Crews remained at the home for about four hours.
First responders from Burlington, Cortland, Malta, Genoa-Kingston, Maple Park, Sycamore, Waterman and Geneva fire departments assisted in the response, along with DeKalb police, and DeKalb city water and street crews.