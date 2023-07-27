Plane crashes near DeKalb airport in Cortland

DeKALB – A small plane crashed in a corn field near DeKalb airport in Cortland Thursday.
The crash occurred near Lincoln Highway.
Cortland and DeKalb County area first responders are on still on the scene.
DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff Jim Burgh said at 12:33 p.m. the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recieved multiple 911 calls regarding a possible plane crash in Cortland. Officers with the Cortland Police Department responded to the calls and found a plane downed in a field, at 260 west Lincoln Highway in Cortland – just south of H I South & Sons Inc.
Cortland Police officers responding to the emergency found two males, one of whom was the pilot, of the downed aircraft. Both males were taken out of the aircraft and transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Cortland Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency, as well as area fire departments, but Burgh said he isn’t sure how many departments became involved.
More details are expected soon, Burgh said.
This is a developing story.